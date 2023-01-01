Menu
2019 RAM 2500

58,000 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Big Horn w/ Sport Console & Bucket Seats, Big Screen

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

58,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10361481
  • Stock #: GT8443
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DJ1KG585040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT8443
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SPORT CONSOLE & BUCKET SEATS...LOW LOW MILEAGE...EXCELLENT HISTORY! *** 8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE START!! *** TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATES, BED LINER, TONNEAU!!! *** With ONLY 57,000KM and painted in the STUNNING DELMONICO RED PEARL COAT this Ram 2500 is a must see!! Loaded with UPGRADES including a Chrome Appearance Package (Front & Rear Bumpers, Grille)......Colour Matched Handles......Tinted Windows......8 Way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat......Power Adjustable Pedals......Media Hub w/ USB & Auxiliary Input......TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATES......Rear View Camera......SPORT CONSOLE w/ Bucket Seats......FACTORY REMOTE START......BED LINER......TONNEAU COVER......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO......Larger 8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Clearance Lamps......Cruise Control......Fold Flat Rear Seats w/ Storage......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks & Mirrors)......Climate Control......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Steering Wheel Media Controls......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4X4 / 4WD System......Tow Hooks......Heated Mirrors......Power Folding Tow Mirrors......Transmission Tow / Haul Mode......Factory Tow Package w/ 4-pin & 7-pin Wiring......Trailer Sway Control......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......8 Speed Automatic Transmission......6.4L V8 Hemi......and 33-INCH DURATRAC TIRES on 8-Bolt HD Wheels!!

This Ram 2500 come with all original Books & Manuals, two Keys & Fobs, balance of factory 100,000KM RAM WARRANTY, and fitted all weather floor mats. ONLY 57,000KM!! Now sale priced at $49,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty options available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

