Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 2500

73,000 KM

Details Description

$49,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

$47600 Financed! Big Horn w/ Tonneau, Spray In Liner, Tow

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 2500

$47600 Financed! Big Horn w/ Tonneau, Spray In Liner, Tow

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 10361493
  2. 10361493
  3. 10361493
  4. 10361493
  5. 10361493
  6. 10361493
  7. 10361493
  8. 10361493
  9. 10361493
  10. 10361493
  11. 10361493
  12. 10361493
  13. 10361493
  14. 10361493
  15. 10361493
  16. 10361493
  17. 10361493
  18. 10361493
  19. 10361493
  20. 10361493
  21. 10361493
  22. 10361493
  23. 10361493
  24. 10361493
  25. 10361493
  26. 10361493
  27. 10361493
  28. 10361493
  29. 10361493
  30. 10361493
  31. 10361493
  32. 10361493
  33. 10361493
  34. 10361493
  35. 10361493
  36. 10361493
  37. 10361493
  38. 10361493
  39. 10361493
  40. 10361493
  41. 10361493
  42. 10361493
  43. 10361493
  44. 10361493
  45. 10361493
  46. 10361493
  47. 10361493
  48. 10361493
  49. 10361493
  50. 10361493
Contact Seller

$49,600

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10361493
  • Stock #: GT8853
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DJ6KG605900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT8853
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** $47,600 FINANCED! *** EXCELLENT HISTORY, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & FULLY ACCESSORIZED! *** SPRAY IN BED LINER, TONNEAU COVER, SKID PLATES!! *** FULL FACTORY TOW PACKAGE!!! *** Religiously serviced and cared for, all the goodies already installed including a SPRAY IN BED LINER......TONNEAU COVER......Blacked Out Step Bars......TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATES......Chrome Appearance Package (Front & Rear Bumper, Grille)......Colour Matched Handles......Tinted Windows......REAR VIEW CAMERA......8-Way Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......Media Hub w/ USB & Auxiliary Input......Fold Flat Floor w/ Storage......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks & Mirrors)......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Steering Wheel Media Controls......Electronic Shift-on-the-fly 4X4 / 4WD System......Tow Hooks......Heated Mirrors......Flip Up Tow Mirrors......Factory Tow Package w/ 4-pin & 7-pin Wiring......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Transmission Tow / Haul Mode......Trailer Sway Control......8 Speed Automatic Transmission......6.4L 18 Inch Factory Chrome Wheels!!

This Ram 2500 come with all original Books & Manuals, balance of factory 100,000KM RAM WARRANTY, fitted floor mats. Now sale priced at $49,600 cash or JUST $47,600 with dealer arranged Financing. Extended Warranty Options available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2019 RAM 2500 $47600...
 73,000 KM
$49,600 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Big Ho...
 58,000 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 275,000 KM
$19,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory