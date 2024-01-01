Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2019 RAM 2500

135,100 KM

$60,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 2500

Longhorn One Owner | Ram Box

2019 RAM 2500

Longhorn One Owner | Ram Box

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$60,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,100KM
VIN 3C6UR5GL7KG609550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5PWHC
  • Mileage 135,100 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs)
1383.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Chrome Front Bumper
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding, Turn Signal Indicator and Clearance Lights
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Bucket Seats
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
2ND Row Heated Seats
Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
High-Back Seats
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
2-Way Rear Headrests
Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Power 8-Way Adjust Front Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System

Additional Features

Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
power folding
Turn Signal Indicator and Clearance Lights
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

$60,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2019 RAM 2500