2019 RAM 2500
Big Horn - CLEAN CARFAX!! 6-Pass Diesel Truck!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,250KM
VIN 3C6UR5JL2KG591452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 29206P
- Mileage 90,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn is a versatile and powerful truck that excels in performance, comfort, and safety. Whether you need a reliable workhorse for tough jobs or a comfortable vehicle for family adventures, the Big Horn trim offers a well-rounded package that meets a wide range of needs. With its impressive towing and payload capacities, the RAM 2500 Big Horn is built to handle the most demanding tasks with ease. The choice of powerful engines ensures that you have the muscle needed for any job, while the advanced safety features provide peace of mind on every journey. Inside, the Big Horn trim combines functionality with comfort, offering a spacious and well-appointed cabin that makes long drives enjoyable. The modern infotainment system and connectivity options keep you entertained and informed, making it a great choice for both work and play.
FEATURES OF THE 2019 RAM 2500 BIG HORN
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
FEATURES OF THE 2019 RAM 2500 BIG HORN
- 6-Passenger Seating
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver Seat
- Power Rear Slide Window
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Garage Door Transmitter
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Blind Spot Alert
- Hill Start Assist
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Trailer Sway Control
- Traction Control
TECHNOLOGY
- 8.4-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- USB Ports
- AUX Input
- 6-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 6.7L I6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
