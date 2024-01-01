Menu
The 2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn is a versatile and powerful truck that excels in performance, comfort, and safety. Whether you need a reliable workhorse for tough jobs or a comfortable vehicle for family adventures, the Big Horn trim offers a well-rounded package that meets a wide range of needs. With its impressive towing and payload capacities, the RAM 2500 Big Horn is built to handle the most demanding tasks with ease. The choice of powerful engines ensures that you have the muscle needed for any job, while the advanced safety features provide peace of mind on every journey. Inside, the Big Horn trim combines functionality with comfort, offering a spacious and well-appointed cabin that makes long drives enjoyable. The modern infotainment system and connectivity options keep you entertained and informed, making it a great choice for both work and play.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2019 RAM 2500 BIG HORN</strong><ul> <li>6-Passenger Seating</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver Seat</li> <li>Power Rear Slide Window</li> <li>Power Adjustable Pedals</li> <li>Garage Door Transmitter</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Hill Start Assist</li> <li>Electronic Roll Mitigation</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Trailer Sway Control</li> <li>Traction Control</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8.4-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>AUX Input</li> <li>6-Speaker</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>6.7L I6 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission </li></ul>

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

VIN 3C6UR5JL2KG591452

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29206P
  • Mileage 90,250 KM

The 2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn is a versatile and powerful truck that excels in performance, comfort, and safety. Whether you need a reliable workhorse for tough jobs or a comfortable vehicle for family adventures, the Big Horn trim offers a well-rounded package that meets a wide range of needs. With its impressive towing and payload capacities, the RAM 2500 Big Horn is built to handle the most demanding tasks with ease. The choice of powerful engines ensures that you have the muscle needed for any job, while the advanced safety features provide peace of mind on every journey. Inside, the Big Horn trim combines functionality with comfort, offering a spacious and well-appointed cabin that makes long drives enjoyable. The modern infotainment system and connectivity options keep you entertained and informed, making it a great choice for both work and play.

  • 6-Passenger Seating

  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Power Rear Slide Window
  • Power Adjustable Pedals
  • Garage Door Transmitter

  • Rear View Camera
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Electronic Roll Mitigation
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Traction Control

  • 8.4-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • USB Ports
  • AUX Input
  • 6-Speaker

  • 6.7L I6 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2019 RAM 2500 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2019 RAM 2500