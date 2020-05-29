Menu
$57,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 2500

New Gen Power Wagon - 6.4L w/ Nav & Lthr!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 2500

Location

$57,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5125562
  • Stock #: GT4164
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ3KG562272
Exterior Colour
Bright White Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coa
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** NEW GENERATION POWER WAGON! *** FACTORY LIFT & WARN WINCH!! *** EXCELLENT PRAIRIE HISTORY!!! *** TOTAL OFF-ROAD PROWESS!! BRAND NEW MSRP $72,000+!! *** This jaw-dropping Power Wagon gets you a completely remodeled and UPGRADED FOR 2019 interior, plus all the Off-Road gear like a 12,000 LB WARN WINCH w/ Synthetic (Stronger than Steel) Cable!......Heavy Duty Mono-Tube BILSTEIN SHOCKS at all 4 corners......FACTORY LIFT gives 14.3-Inches of Ground Clearance!......Hill Descent Control......Under-Body SKID PLATING......Electronic SWAY BAR DISCONNECT......Electronic LOCKING FRONT & REAR AXLES......Power Wagon GRAPHICS PACKAGE (styled after the 1970s era Power Wagons!)......Black Powder-Coated Grill, Bumpers, Molded Fender Flares and Running Boards......Power Wagon Embroidered LEATHER INTERIOR w/ Embossed Tread Pattern......Not only can this truck destroy any terrain, Its also LOADED with some unreal Luxury Features like Factory REMOTE START......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING Wheel......ALPINE Premium Audio System......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......TONNEAU COVER......HD SPRAY-IN BOX LINER......Heated Power-Folding Tow Mirrors......Automatic Dusk Sensing LED HEADLIGHTS......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......NAVIGATION Package......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors (Front & Rear)......Multimedia Connections (AUX & USB Stereo Inputs)......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Dark Tinted Windows......115V 400W Charging Port......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Full Crew Cab Seating w/ Flip Center Console provides seating for up to 6 Adults!......Soft-Open Tailgate......Power Sliding Rear Window......6.4L HEMI Engine.....8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Gear Limiter......Manual Floor Shift 4X4 / 4WD......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-Pin & 4-Pin Wiring......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......Factory Integrate TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Tow Hooks......and Optional 18-Inch Two Tone Red & Black Mayhem Wheels Wrapped in 35-Inch Dynapro AT2 Tires!!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, balance of FACTORY RAM WARRANTY and custom fit All-Weather HD RAM Mats! ONLY 26,000 KMS! Compare against original MSRP of $72,000+, now SAVE $16,000!!! Priced to sell at JUST $56,600 w/ dealer arranged financing, or $57,600 cash. Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • engine hour meter
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Push-Button Start
  • Clearance Lights
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Active grille shutters
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Multi-function display
  • Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mats: front
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage
  • Dash trim: alloy
  • Door trim: alloy
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front brake diameter: 14.2
  • Footwell lights
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Tow hooks: front
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Front suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Front suspension type: multi-link
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Armrests: front center
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Side mirror adjustments: power folding
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Tire type: all terrain
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 8
  • Rolling code security: key
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Spare tire size: full-size
  • Assist handle: front
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Infotainment: Android Auto ready
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Locking differential: rear
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
  • Axle ratio: 4.10
  • Side mirror type: spotter mirror
  • Shift knob trim: chrome
  • Mirror color: black
  • Headlights: LED
  • 4WD selector: manual hi-lo
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Fender lip moldings: black
  • Front bumper color: black
  • Rear bumper color: black
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Infotainment: Uconnect
  • Door sill trim: scuff plate
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Pickup bed light
  • Tailgate: removable
  • Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Rear brake diameter: 14.1
  • Headlight bezel color: black
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Grille color: black surround
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Front fog lights: LED
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Phone: voice operated
  • Power outlet(s): 115V front
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Locking differential: front
  • Paint: two-tone
  • Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
  • Rear seat folding: folds up
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rear brake width: 1.34
  • Trailer wiring: 7-pin
  • Skid plate(s): engine
  • Tuned suspension: off-road
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Tailgate: lift assist
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Vanity mirrors: passenger illuminating
  • Tailgate: power locking
  • Trailer wiring: 4-pin
  • License plate bracket: front
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
  • Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready
  • Storage: cargo tray
  • Wheels: polished aluminum with painted accents
  • Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
  • Customizable instrument cluster
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
  • Front brake width: 1.54
  • Side mirror type: towing
  • Trailer hitch: Class V
  • Stripes: side
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Storage: under rear seats
  • Connected in-car apps: Google search
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Skid plate(s): rear
  • Front winch: electric
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual telescoping
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory