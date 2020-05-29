2019 RAM 2500

+ taxes & licensing
*** NEW GENERATION POWER WAGON! *** FACTORY LIFT & WARN WINCH!! *** EXCELLENT PRAIRIE HISTORY!!! *** TOTAL OFF-ROAD PROWESS!! BRAND NEW MSRP $72,000+!! *** This jaw-dropping Power Wagon gets you a completely remodeled and UPGRADED FOR 2019 interior, plus all the Off-Road gear like a 12,000 LB WARN WINCH w/ Synthetic (Stronger than Steel) Cable!......Heavy Duty Mono-Tube BILSTEIN SHOCKS at all 4 corners......FACTORY LIFT gives 14.3-Inches of Ground Clearance!......Hill Descent Control......Under-Body SKID PLATING......Electronic SWAY BAR DISCONNECT......Electronic LOCKING FRONT & REAR AXLES......Power Wagon GRAPHICS PACKAGE (styled after the 1970s era Power Wagons!)......Black Powder-Coated Grill, Bumpers, Molded Fender Flares and Running Boards......Power Wagon Embroidered LEATHER INTERIOR w/ Embossed Tread Pattern......Not only can this truck destroy any terrain, Its also LOADED with some unreal Luxury Features like Factory REMOTE START......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING Wheel......ALPINE Premium Audio System......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......TONNEAU COVER......HD SPRAY-IN BOX LINER......Heated Power-Folding Tow Mirrors......Automatic Dusk Sensing LED HEADLIGHTS......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......NAVIGATION Package......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors (Front & Rear)......Multimedia Connections (AUX & USB Stereo Inputs)......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Dark Tinted Windows......115V 400W Charging Port......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Full Crew Cab Seating w/ Flip Center Console provides seating for up to 6 Adults!......Soft-Open Tailgate......Power Sliding Rear Window......6.4L HEMI Engine.....8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Gear Limiter......Manual Floor Shift 4X4 / 4WD......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-Pin & 4-Pin Wiring......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......Factory Integrate TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Tow Hooks......and Optional 18-Inch Two Tone Red & Black Mayhem Wheels Wrapped in 35-Inch Dynapro AT2 Tires!!
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, balance of FACTORY RAM WARRANTY and custom fit All-Weather HD RAM Mats! ONLY 26,000 KMS! Compare against original MSRP of $72,000+, now SAVE $16,000!!! Priced to sell at JUST $56,600 w/ dealer arranged financing, or $57,600 cash. Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
