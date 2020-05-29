2019 RAM 2500

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Seating Upholstery: Cloth Windows Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Front air conditioning Powertrain engine hour meter

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Cargo tie downs

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Push-Button Start

Clearance Lights

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Radio: AM/FM

Active grille shutters

Parking sensors: rear

Multi-function display

Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Steering wheel: tilt

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mats: front

Overhead console: front

Reading lights: front

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Storage: door pockets

Door handle color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Spare wheel type: steel

Armrests: rear center folding with storage

Dash trim: alloy

Door trim: alloy

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Parking sensors: front

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Front brake diameter: 14.2

Footwell lights

One-touch windows: 2

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Tow hooks: front

Camera system: rearview

Front suspension classification: solid live axle

Front suspension type: multi-link

Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

Armrests: front center

Floor material: carpet

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Emergency braking preparation

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Side mirror adjustments: power folding

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Front air conditioning zones: single

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Tire type: all terrain

Driver seat power adjustments: 8

Rolling code security: key

Side mirrors: integrated turn signals

Spare tire size: full-size

Assist handle: front

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Rearview monitor: in dash

Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear headrests: 3

Infotainment: Android Auto ready

Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Power windows: safety reverse

Locking differential: rear

Laminated glass: acoustic

Total speakers: 6

Power door locks: auto-locking

Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl

Axle ratio: 4.10

Side mirror type: spotter mirror

Shift knob trim: chrome

Mirror color: black

Headlights: LED

4WD selector: manual hi-lo

4WD type: part time

Fender lip moldings: black

Front bumper color: black

Rear bumper color: black

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar

Infotainment: Uconnect

Door sill trim: scuff plate

Storage: accessory hook

Pickup bed light

Tailgate: removable

Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal

Driver seat power adjustments: reclining

Rear brake diameter: 14.1

Headlight bezel color: black

Electronic messaging assistance: with read function

Grille color: black surround

Trip odometer: 2

Front fog lights: LED

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Phone: voice operated

Power outlet(s): 115V front

Warnings and reminders: low oil level

Locking differential: front

Paint: two-tone

Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration

Rear seat folding: folds up

Window defogger: rear

Rear brake width: 1.34

Trailer wiring: 7-pin

Skid plate(s): engine

Tuned suspension: off-road

Fuel economy display: range

Tailgate: lift assist

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Vanity mirrors: passenger illuminating

Tailgate: power locking

Trailer wiring: 4-pin

License plate bracket: front

Assist handle: rear

Connected in-car apps: Google POIs

Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready

Storage: cargo tray

Wheels: polished aluminum with painted accents

Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.

Customizable instrument cluster

Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.

Front brake width: 1.54

Side mirror type: towing

Trailer hitch: Class V

Stripes: side

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control

Storage: under rear seats

Connected in-car apps: Google search

Radio: touch screen display

Radio: voice operated

Emergency locking retractors: rear

Skid plate(s): rear

Front winch: electric

Side mirror adjustments: manual telescoping

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.