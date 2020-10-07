+ taxes & licensing
*** NEW-STYLE 2500 BIG HORN! *** 8 FOOT LONG BOX 4WD!! *** 6.4L HEMI ENGINE + RAM WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! *** ORIGINAL MSRP $63,000+!!!! *** Lease, finance or cash. No matter your choice, why not take advantage of a quick $10,000 - $15,000 SAVINGS on a just one-year old version?? New body style with updated exterior and interior, as well as significant investments made into a more comfortable day-to-day ride quality... especially when not loaded with a heavy payload. Best in-class Towing and Horsepower for all HD gas trucks, and more payload even than the Ram diesel. New for 2019 8-Speed Transmission comes pre-programmed with 40 different throttle map options for all conditions and situations. Big Horn option package including Chrome Appearance Group (Bumpers, Handles, Front Grille)......Tonneau Cover already supplied and installed......Bed Liner Installed......Aeroskin Hood Protection......Full Crew Cab seating......Eight Foot Long Box......Transmission Tow / Haul Mode Equipped......Factory Tow Hitch & Wiring......Factory Installed Trailer Brake Controller......Push-Button Start......Rear View Camera......Bluetooth Handsfree Connectivity......Tons of USB & AUX Inputs throughout the truck......Front Tow Hooks......410 Horsepower 6.4L Hemi Engine......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD......and 18-Inch Chromed Wheels.
This used 2019 Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory Ram Warranty, and fitted rubber mats. Nice low mileage, just 24,000 kilometers and shines like new! Original MSRP was over $63,000, now sale priced at just $49,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
Considering purchasing a camper trailer as well? Reduce your payments by up to $100/mo with a combination package, mix & match any truck and any trailer! To view our complete inventory of new & used RV's and campers click here: RVs and Camper Trailers
In addition to this used 2019 Ram 2500 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
