2019 RAM 2500

38,401 KM

$61,997

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Big Horn* 6.7L Cummins Diesel

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

38,401KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6082452
  • Stock #: 24675
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL3KG610635

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24675
  • Mileage 38,401 KM

New RAM MSRP $82,775, *******Our price $60,997 FINANCED!****** This low kilometre Ram 2500 is a beautiful find! Equipped with 6.7L Cummins turbocharged diesel engine, 6 speed automatic transmission, navigation system, 8.4 inch touchscreen w/bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, SiriusXM capable and WAY more! Call us today! On sale for $61,997 cash, or JUST $60,997 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Sliding Rear Window
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Navigation System

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-XXXX

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
