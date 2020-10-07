2019 RAM 2500

+ taxes & licensing
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** TURN-KEY PLOW TRUCK $62,800 FINANCED! *** STUDDED WINTER TIRES W/ ALLOYS + TOP MODEL SNO-WAY V-PLOW + 2 WAY REMOTE START SYSTEM + TONNEAU COVER + HEATED WINDSHIELD WIPER BLADES (YEP THOSE ARE A THING)!! *** ALL ON A NEW GEN LOADED UP 2500 BIG HORN!!! *** This is a completely turn key money-making machine! Take Ram's brand new 2500 with a redesigned fully appointed interior, huge ride-quality improvements, and best-in-class performance. Then add the ultimate workhorse plow package! Comes with the balance of Factory 100,000 KM RAM WARRANTY!!......BRAND NEW $15,000.00 Sno-Way 29VHD Plow professionally installed (This is the top-of-the-line model made by Sno-Way)......Optioned with Wireless Pro-Control 2 Plus......Heated LED Lights......Upgraded Hydraulics with dedicated downforce piston (pushes 250 pounds downforce for scraping clean to the pavement on first pass)......MaxAdjust Leveling System & No-Gap Centre Hinge prevents snow trails......Military-grade powder coat finish......Added deflectors across the top of the v-blade to keep snow in front of (instead of coming over top of) the plow......TONNEAU Cover to keep the snow out of the box......Aftermarket 2-WAY REMOTE START ($600.00)......Upgraded STUDDED WINTER TIRES & ALLOY WHEELS (Were $3,000.00 new)......And in the \"you don't know how you lived without them\" category: HEATED WINDSHIELD WIPER BLADES, yep electrically heated to prevent from icing up......Factory features? You bet, lots of those too!......Heavy Duty BOX LINER......REAR VIEW CAMERA......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia Center......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Full CREW CAB w/ Seating for up to 6!......Chrome Appearance Package (Bumpers, Grill, Badges)......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Dark Tinted Windows......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......6.4L HEMI Engine puts out a Solid 410HP and 429 Pound Feet of Torque......8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Gear Limiter......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring.....Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Folding Tow Mirrors......Front TOW HOOKS......and 18-Inch Alloys!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
