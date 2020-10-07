Menu
2019 RAM 2500

40,000 KM

$63,800

+ tax & licensing
$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

BRAND NEW PLOW & MORE! $15K IN UPGRADES!!

2019 RAM 2500

BRAND NEW PLOW & MORE! $15K IN UPGRADES!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6197892
  • Stock #: GT5016
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DJ9KG605972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TURN-KEY PLOW TRUCK $62,800 FINANCED! *** STUDDED WINTER TIRES W/ ALLOYS + TOP MODEL SNO-WAY V-PLOW + 2 WAY REMOTE START SYSTEM + TONNEAU COVER + HEATED WINDSHIELD WIPER BLADES (YEP THOSE ARE A THING)!! *** ALL ON A NEW GEN LOADED UP 2500 BIG HORN!!! *** This is a completely turn key money-making machine! Take Ram's brand new 2500 with a redesigned fully appointed interior, huge ride-quality improvements, and best-in-class performance. Then add the ultimate workhorse plow package! Comes with the balance of Factory 100,000 KM RAM WARRANTY!!......BRAND NEW $15,000.00 Sno-Way 29VHD Plow professionally installed (This is the top-of-the-line model made by Sno-Way)......Optioned with Wireless Pro-Control 2 Plus......Heated LED Lights......Upgraded Hydraulics with dedicated downforce piston (pushes 250 pounds downforce for scraping clean to the pavement on first pass)......MaxAdjust Leveling System & No-Gap Centre Hinge prevents snow trails......Military-grade powder coat finish......Added deflectors across the top of the v-blade to keep snow in front of (instead of coming over top of) the plow......TONNEAU Cover to keep the snow out of the box......Aftermarket 2-WAY REMOTE START ($600.00)......Upgraded STUDDED WINTER TIRES & ALLOY WHEELS (Were $3,000.00 new)......And in the \"you don't know how you lived without them\" category: HEATED WINDSHIELD WIPER BLADES, yep electrically heated to prevent from icing up......Factory features? You bet, lots of those too!......Heavy Duty BOX LINER......REAR VIEW CAMERA......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia Center......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Full CREW CAB w/ Seating for up to 6!......Chrome Appearance Package (Bumpers, Grill, Badges)......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Dark Tinted Windows......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......6.4L HEMI Engine puts out a Solid 410HP and 429 Pound Feet of Torque......8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Gear Limiter......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring.....Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Folding Tow Mirrors......Front TOW HOOKS......and 18-Inch Alloys!


Rebuilding this truck brand new would be $85,000.00 plus taxes ($100,000 total). No-brainer business decision here, save yourself a small fortune plus a ton of time sourcing and installing parts. FINANCE OR LEASE! Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY and custom fit Mats! ONLY 40,000 KMs and bundle priced with everything included at $63,800 cash or JUST $62,800 with dealer arranged financing! Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

