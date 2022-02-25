Menu
2019 RAM 2500

51,000 KM

Details Description

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn Cummins Diesel! 12 In Screen, Nav & S.Roof!

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn Cummins Diesel! 12 In Screen, Nav & S.Roof!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8356869
  • Stock #: DT6655
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DLXKG703751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOADED UP LOW KM CUMMINS! *** SUNROOF + 12 INCH SCREEN + NAVIGATION!! *** NEARLY $25,000 IN FACTORY OPTIONS AND UPGRADES!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Ram 2500 diesel comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and custom fitted mats. Only 51,000 kilometers on this hard loaded Cummins! Now on sale for just $79,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
