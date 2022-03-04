2019 RAM 2500

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Power Deployable Running Boards
Spray-in bedliner
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Clearance Lamps
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
220-Amp Alternator
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
LED BED LIGHTING
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Tow Hooks
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth 1-Ye...
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors Rain-Sensing Windshield Wiper...
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Convex ...
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black Wheel Centre Hub Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bump...
