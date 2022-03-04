2019 RAM 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 3 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8624384

8624384 Stock #: P10353

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 66,360 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Monotone Paint Power Deployable Running Boards Spray-in bedliner TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Clearance Lamps Premium Synthetic Seats Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) 220-Amp Alternator Single-Disc Remote CD Player LED BED LIGHTING DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Tow Hooks TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH (TRUCK ONLY) -inc: Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats High-Back Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Full Length Upgraded Floor Console BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air Intake 220-Amp Alternator Winter Fr... RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth 1-Ye... LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors Rain-Sensing Windshield Wiper... SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Convex ... BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black Wheel Centre Hub Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bump...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.