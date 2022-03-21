2019 RAM 2500

$57,600 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8790824

8790824 Stock #: GT7452

GT7452 VIN: 3C6UR5JJ7KG562236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT7452

Mileage 94,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.