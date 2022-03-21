Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 2500

94,000 KM

Details Description

$57,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Bighorn Crew 4x4 - 8 Ft Long Box, Tow Pkg, 5th Wheel Prep

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 2500

Bighorn Crew 4x4 - 8 Ft Long Box, Tow Pkg, 5th Wheel Prep

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 8790824
  2. 8790824
  3. 8790824
  4. 8790824
  5. 8790824
  6. 8790824
  7. 8790824
  8. 8790824
  9. 8790824
  10. 8790824
  11. 8790824
  12. 8790824
  13. 8790824
  14. 8790824
  15. 8790824
  16. 8790824
  17. 8790824
  18. 8790824
  19. 8790824
  20. 8790824
  21. 8790824
  22. 8790824
  23. 8790824
  24. 8790824
  25. 8790824
  26. 8790824
  27. 8790824
  28. 8790824
  29. 8790824
  30. 8790824
  31. 8790824
  32. 8790824
  33. 8790824
  34. 8790824
  35. 8790824
  36. 8790824
  37. 8790824
  38. 8790824
  39. 8790824
  40. 8790824
Contact Seller

$57,600

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8790824
  • Stock #: GT7452
  • VIN: 3C6UR5JJ7KG562236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT7452
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CREW CAB BIGHORN 8 FOOT LONG BOX! *** TOW PACKAGE W/ 5TH WHEEL PREP INCLUDED!! *** ALL TERRAIN TIRES & SPRAY-IN LINER!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This RAM Bighorn 2500 comes with all original books and manuals and custom fit Weather Tech Mats! Now priced to sell at just $57,600 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!



Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2022 Subaru XV Cross...
 2,000 KM
$43,600 + tax & lic
2017 Alfa Romeo Giul...
 12,000 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Durango R...
 155,000 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory