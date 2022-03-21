$57,600+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 2500
Bighorn Crew 4x4 - 8 Ft Long Box, Tow Pkg, 5th Wheel Prep
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
94,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8790824
- Stock #: GT7452
- VIN: 3C6UR5JJ7KG562236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This RAM Bighorn 2500 comes with all original books and manuals and custom fit Weather Tech Mats! Now priced to sell at just $57,600 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
