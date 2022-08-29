Menu
2019 RAM 2500

52,022 KM

Details Description Features

$69,980

+ tax & licensing
$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

2019 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

52,022KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9052228
  • Stock #: P10477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 52,022 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Black vinyl floor covering
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Spray-in bedliner
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
LED BED LIGHTING
Black Tubular Side Steps
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKETS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZP -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GREY/BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BENCH W/TREAD PATTERN
POWER WAGON LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Remote Start System Universal Garage Door Opener Front Heated Seats Power Adjustable Pedals Heated Steering Wheel Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert Single-Disc Remote CD Player ...
POWER HEATED MANUAL FOLDING MIRRORS -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors

