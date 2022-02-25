$91,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 3500
2019 RAM 3500
Limited
- Listing ID: 8365323
- Stock #: T22702B
- VIN: 3C63R3PL9KG629203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T22702B
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
RamBox Delete
Cross-Traffic Alert
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
220-Amp Alternator
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
GVWR: 5 579 KGS (12 300 LBS)
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
Deployable Bed Step
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air Intake 220-Amp Alternator GVWR: ...
BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 12.0 Single Rear Wheel Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker High Performance Audio Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content Surround View Camera System Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop 12 Touchscreen Display Trailer Reverse Guid...
WHEELS: 20 X 8 POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD)
