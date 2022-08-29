$70,999+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 3500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$70,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9231595
- Stock #: 1144
- VIN: 3C63R3DL8KG597283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BC TRUCK 2019 DODGE RAM 3500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 4X4 6.7L CUMMINS. THIS TRUCK HAS COMMAND START HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL AND MUCH MORE. WE HAVE PUT ON A NEW SET OF GOODYEAR TIRES AND PAINT TO MATCH THE SIDE MIRRORS AND BADGING TO SET IT APART FROM THE OTHERS AND GIVE A MUCH CLEANER LOOK TO THE TRUCK. IF YOUR LOOKING FOR ONE OF THESE TRUCKS YOU WILL SEE THIS IS THE BEST PRICE IN CANADA FOR THIS TYPE OF TRUCK. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS PLATINUM DEAL.
Vehicle Features
