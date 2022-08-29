Menu
2019 RAM 3500

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$70,999

+ tax & licensing
$70,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

2019 RAM 3500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$70,999

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9231595
  • Stock #: 1144
  • VIN: 3C63R3DL8KG597283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 BC TRUCK 2019 DODGE RAM 3500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 4X4 6.7L CUMMINS. THIS TRUCK HAS COMMAND START HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL AND MUCH MORE. WE HAVE PUT ON A NEW SET OF GOODYEAR TIRES AND PAINT TO MATCH THE SIDE MIRRORS AND BADGING TO SET IT APART FROM THE OTHERS AND GIVE A MUCH CLEANER LOOK TO THE TRUCK. IF YOUR LOOKING FOR ONE OF THESE TRUCKS YOU WILL SEE THIS IS THE BEST PRICE IN CANADA FOR THIS TYPE OF TRUCK. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS PLATINUM DEAL.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
command start
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

