2019 RAM 3500

$73,600 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9365539

9365539 Stock #: DT7727

DT7727 VIN: 3C63RRHL4KG515434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Delmonico Red Pearl Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # DT7727

Mileage 138,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.