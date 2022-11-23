Menu
2019 RAM 3500

138,000 KM

Details Description

$73,600

+ tax & licensing
$73,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

Lvl 2 Cummins Dually Sport Pkg w/ 8FT Longbox!

2019 RAM 3500

Lvl 2 Cummins Dually Sport Pkg w/ 8FT Longbox!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$73,600

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9365539
  Stock #: DT7727
  VIN: 3C63RRHL4KG515434

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # DT7727
  Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LONG BOX DIESEL DUALLY... NEARLY $20,000.00 IN UPGRADES! *** SPORT PACKAGE + LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT PACKAGE!! *** 5TH WHEEL PREPPED + HEATED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS + FACTORY REMOTE START!!! *** This Cummins is absolutely HARD LOADED with factory upgrades and options... don't miss out!! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Ram 3500 Cummins DRW comes with all Original Books & Manuals & Custom fit all weather mats. Now sale priced for just $73,600 with financing and extended warranty available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

