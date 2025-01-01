2019 RAM 4500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>DEALER PERMIT # 4744</span></strong><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>FRESH MB SAFETY</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>CARFAX available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>All trades considered</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Extended Warranty available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><strong>Platinum Auto Sales </strong></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;><strong>conveniently</strong></span></span><strong style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;> located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!</strong></pre><pre><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>MPIC GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4</span><br /><br /><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!</span></strong><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).</span></pre>

2019 RAM 4500

168,362 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 4500

ST 4x2 Reg Cab 204.5" WB - 6.4L - CUBE TRUCK

Watch This Vehicle
12718863

2019 RAM 4500

ST 4x2 Reg Cab 204.5" WB - 6.4L - CUBE TRUCK

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

  1. 1751669480183
  2. 1751669480687
  3. 1751669481141
  4. 1751669481557
  5. 1751669482021
  6. 1751669482431
  7. 1751669482843
  8. 1751669483329
  9. 1751669483749
  10. 1751669484166
  11. 1751669484602
  12. 1751669485040
  13. 1751669485486
  14. 1751669485940
  15. 1751669486504
  16. 1751669486919
  17. 1751669487331
  18. 1751669487798
  19. 1751669488244
  20. 1751669488668
  21. 1751669489136
  22. 1751669489583
  23. 1751669490001
  24. 1751669490453
  25. 1751669490881
  26. 1751669491352
  27. 1751669491789
  28. 1751669492245
  29. 1751669492679
  30. 1751669493100
  31. 1751669493538
  32. 1751669494001
  33. 1751669494446
  34. 1751669494896
  35. 1751669495324
  36. 1751669495749
  37. 1751669496245
  38. 1751669496718
  39. 1751669497135
  40. 1751669497582
  41. 1751669498015
  42. 1751669498423
  43. 1751669498886
  44. 1751669499312
  45. 1751669499771
  46. 1751669500255
  47. 1751669500675
  48. 1751669501118
  49. 1751669501577
  50. 1751669501991
  51. 1751669502424
  52. 1751669502840
  53. 1751669503268
  54. 1751669503741
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,362KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C7WRKDJ2KG716236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 168,362 KM

Vehicle Description

DEALER PERMIT # 4744

FRESH MB SAFETY

200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

CARFAX available

LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC

All trades considered

Extended Warranty available

Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS

MPIC GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT

Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4

REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!




Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Dual Rear Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat - 5.0L - 6.5' BOX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat - 5.0L - 6.5' BOX 238,027 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 194,794 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT - 6.5' BOX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford F-150 XLT - 6.5' BOX 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2019 RAM 4500