2019 RAM 5500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2019 RAM 5500

2019 RAM 5500

Chassis Cab ** HEAVY DUTY BIG GVW 5500 CUMMINS 4X4!!! **

2019 RAM 5500

Chassis Cab ** HEAVY DUTY BIG GVW 5500 CUMMINS 4X4!!! **

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7360112
  Stock #: DT5982
  VIN: 3C7WRNFL8KG686272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DT5982
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

** WORK HORSE!! ** RARE FIND! CUMMINS 5500 CREW CAB C/W FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE......PLUS $40,000 IN EXTRAS!!!

Immaculate condition throughout!! Will accept trade and financing available!!


Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details


Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908


Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This used 2019 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab comes with (Auto Show staff please fill in details)

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2019 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
Keyless Start
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
220 Amp Alternator
Tires: 225/70R19.5G All Traction
Bluetooth Connection
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
Black Tubular Side Steps
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
HEAVY DUTY FRONT SUSPENSION GROUP
POWER TAKE OFF PREP -inc: Hard Wired Remote Start
VOLTAGE MONITORING AUTO IDLE UP SYSTEM
4.89 Axle Ratio
Manual DPF Regeneration
TRADESMAN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry Satin Chrome Interior Door Handles
HEAVY DUTY SNOW PLOW PREP GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Heavy Duty Front Suspension Group 220 Amp Alternator
115V AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET -inc: 400W Inverter
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
Tire Pressure Information System
GVWR: 19 500 LBS
ELECTRIC SHIFT-ON-THE-FLY TRANSFER CASE -inc: Center Stack Storage Drawer
BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: 4 Way Front Headrests
ELECTRICAL ACCESSORY GROUP -inc: Voltage Monitoring Auto Idle Up System Trailer Brake Control 220 Amp Alternator
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTO AISIN AS69RC HD -inc: Column Mount Automatic Shift Lever
MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: 4.89 Axle Ratio
52 & 22 GALLON DUAL FUEL TANKS
WHEELS: 19.5\" X 6.0\" FORGED ALUMINUM POLISHED -inc: Center Hub
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2YA TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Auto Aisin AS69RC HD Halogen Quad Headlamps Door Sill Scuff Pads Glove Box Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Map/Courtesy Lamp Exterior Mir...
FULL SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: 19.5\" Steel Spare Wheel
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air B-20 Bio Diesel Capability GVWR: 19 500 lbs Clean Idle Emissio...
MIRROR-MOUNTED AUX REVERSE LAMPS -inc: Power Heated Manual Fold Away Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

