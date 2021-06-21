2019 RAM 5500

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

DT5982 VIN: 3C7WRNFL8KG686272

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # DT5982

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tires - Rear All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Dual Rear Wheels Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Keyless Start TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 220 Amp Alternator Tires: 225/70R19.5G All Traction Bluetooth Connection DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator Black Tubular Side Steps DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT HEAVY DUTY FRONT SUSPENSION GROUP POWER TAKE OFF PREP -inc: Hard Wired Remote Start VOLTAGE MONITORING AUTO IDLE UP SYSTEM 4.89 Axle Ratio Manual DPF Regeneration TRADESMAN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry Satin Chrome Interior Door Handles HEAVY DUTY SNOW PLOW PREP GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Heavy Duty Front Suspension Group 220 Amp Alternator 115V AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET -inc: 400W Inverter SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required) Tire Pressure Information System GVWR: 19 500 LBS ELECTRIC SHIFT-ON-THE-FLY TRANSFER CASE -inc: Center Stack Storage Drawer BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: 4 Way Front Headrests ELECTRICAL ACCESSORY GROUP -inc: Voltage Monitoring Auto Idle Up System Trailer Brake Control 220 Amp Alternator TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTO AISIN AS69RC HD -inc: Column Mount Automatic Shift Lever MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: 4.89 Axle Ratio 52 & 22 GALLON DUAL FUEL TANKS WHEELS: 19.5\" X 6.0\" FORGED ALUMINUM POLISHED -inc: Center Hub QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2YA TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Auto Aisin AS69RC HD Halogen Quad Headlamps Door Sill Scuff Pads Glove Box Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Map/Courtesy Lamp Exterior Mir... FULL SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: 19.5\" Steel Spare Wheel ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air B-20 Bio Diesel Capability GVWR: 19 500 lbs Clean Idle Emissio... MIRROR-MOUNTED AUX REVERSE LAMPS -inc: Power Heated Manual Fold Away Mirrors

