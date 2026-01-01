2019 RAM ProMaster City

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=107 data-end=159><strong data-start=107 data-end=120>Dealer #:</strong><strong> 4660</strong><br data-start=125 data-end=128><strong data-start=128 data-end=140>Stock #:</strong> <strong>K6M82411</strong></p><h2 data-start=161 data-end=220><strong data-start=164 data-end=220>Well-Equipped Vehicle – Safety, Comfort & Technology</strong></h2><p data-start=222 data-end=376>This vehicle delivers a comfortable and confident driving experience, with a strong mix of safety features, modern technology, and everyday convenience.</p><h3 data-start=378 data-end=400><strong data-start=382 data-end=400>Key Highlights</strong></h3><ul data-start=401 data-end=865><li data-start=401 data-end=454><p data-start=403 data-end=454>Back-Up Camera, ABS, Stability & Traction Control</p></li><li data-start=455 data-end=511><p data-start=457 data-end=511>Multiple Airbags including Side, Head & Knee Airbags</p></li><li data-start=512 data-end=561><p data-start=514 data-end=561>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors, Keyless Entry</p></li><li data-start=562 data-end=598><p data-start=564 data-end=598>Air Conditioning, Cruise Control</p></li><li data-start=599 data-end=644><p data-start=601 data-end=644>Cloth Seats with Driver Adjustable Lumbar</p></li><li data-start=645 data-end=695><p data-start=647 data-end=695>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Tilt Steering</p></li><li data-start=696 data-end=739><p data-start=698 data-end=739>AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Input</p></li><li data-start=740 data-end=773><p data-start=742 data-end=773>Steering Wheel Audio Controls</p></li><li data-start=774 data-end=817><p data-start=776 data-end=817>Heated Mirrors & Daytime Running Lights</p></li><li data-start=818 data-end=865><p data-start=820 data-end=865>Automatic Transmission with Dual Shift Mode</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=867 data-end=897><strong data-start=871 data-end=897>Dealership Information</strong></h3><p data-start=898 data-end=955>📍 <strong data-start=901 data-end=920>The Car Guy Inc</strong><br data-start=920 data-end=923>2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB</p><p data-start=957 data-end=972>🕘 <strong data-start=960 data-end=970>Hours:</strong></p><ul data-start=973 data-end=1061><li data-start=973 data-end=1009><p data-start=975 data-end=1009>Monday–Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM</p></li><li data-start=1010 data-end=1042><p data-start=1012 data-end=1042>Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM</p></li><li data-start=1043 data-end=1061><p data-start=1045 data-end=1061>Sunday: Closed</p></li></ul>

2019 RAM ProMaster City

345,450 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM ProMaster City

Wagon SLT

Watch This Vehicle
13483387

2019 RAM ProMaster City

Wagon SLT

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1768607158
  2. 1768607204
  3. 1768607204
  4. 1768607205
  5. 1768607205
  6. 1768607205
  7. 1768607205
  8. 1768607205
  9. 1768607205
  10. 1768607205
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
345,450KM
Good Condition
VIN ZFBHRFBBXK6M82411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 345,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #: 4660
Stock #: K6M82411

Well-Equipped Vehicle – Safety, Comfort & Technology

This vehicle delivers a comfortable and confident driving experience, with a strong mix of safety features, modern technology, and everyday convenience.

Key Highlights

  • Back-Up Camera, ABS, Stability & Traction Control

  • Multiple Airbags including Side, Head & Knee Airbags

  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors, Keyless Entry

  • Air Conditioning, Cruise Control

  • Cloth Seats with Driver Adjustable Lumbar

  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Tilt Steering

  • AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Input

  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls

  • Heated Mirrors & Daytime Running Lights

  • Automatic Transmission with Dual Shift Mode

Dealership Information

📍 The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB

🕘 Hours:

  • Monday–Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

  • Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

  • Sunday: Closed

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 255,400 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr 1RS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr 1RS 39,300 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Charger SXT PLUS RWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Dodge Charger SXT PLUS RWD 154,200 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2019 RAM ProMaster City