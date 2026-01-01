$11,495+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM ProMaster City
Wagon SLT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 345,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer #: 4660
Stock #: K6M82411
This vehicle delivers a comfortable and confident driving experience, with a strong mix of safety features, modern technology, and everyday convenience.Key Highlights
Back-Up Camera, ABS, Stability & Traction Control
Multiple Airbags including Side, Head & Knee Airbags
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors, Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
Cloth Seats with Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Tilt Steering
AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Input
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Mirrors & Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission with Dual Shift Mode
📍 The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
🕘 Hours:
Monday–Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
Vehicle Features
