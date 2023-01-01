2019 Subaru ASCENT

$35,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 7 4 3 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Trailer Wiring Harness Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 4.44 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.4L DOHC Intercooled Turbocharged Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: steering wheel paddle shift controls GVWR: 2,722 kgs (6,000 lbs) 73.1 L Fuel Tank Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: 245/50R20 Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum Alloy -inc: high-gloss split-spoke design Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Delay Off Interior Lighting Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings Include Passenger Seat Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat w/power lumbar support and cushion length adjustment, driver memory, 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat and heated w/high/med/low level settings Digital/Analog Appearance 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Automatic Equalizer Additional Features Driver memory Manual Fold Into Floor 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Curtain 1st 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat w/power lumbar support and cushion length adjustment 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat and heated w/high/med/low level settings

