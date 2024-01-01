Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Introducing the 2019 Subaru Forester Convenience, a remarkable SUV that combines exceptional versatility, advanced technology, and Subarus legendary reliability. Designed to meet the diverse needs of todays drivers, the Forester Convenience offers a perfect blend of comfort and functionality, making it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. From its spacious and thoughtfully designed interior to its impressive all-wheel-drive capability, the 2019 Forester Convenience is crafted to enhance every journey. Whether youre navigating city streets, exploring the great outdoors, or simply enjoying a family road trip, this SUV promises to deliver a driving experience that is both enjoyable and dependable.</p><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2019 SUBARU FORESTER CONVENIENCE</strong><br /><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Climate Control</li> <li>Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver Seat</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Brake Assist</li> <li>Electronic Parking Brake</li> <li>Hill Descent Control</li> <li>Traction Control</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>6.5-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Apple Carplay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>CD Player</li> <li>4-Speaker</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission</li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2019 Subaru Forester

85,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Subaru Forester

Convenience AWD - VERSATILITY & COMFORT!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Forester

Convenience AWD - VERSATILITY & COMFORT!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11707411
  2. 11707411
  3. 11707411
  4. 11707411
  5. 11707411
  6. 11707411
  7. 11707411
  8. 11707411
  9. 11707411
  10. 11707411
  11. 11707411
  12. 11707411
  13. 11707411
  14. 11707411
  15. 11707411
  16. 11707411
  17. 11707411
  18. 11707411
  19. 11707411
  20. 11707411
  21. 11707411
  22. 11707411
  23. 11707411
  24. 11707411
  25. 11707411
  26. 11707411
  27. 11707411
  28. 11707411
  29. 11707411
  30. 11707411
  31. 11707411
  32. 11707411
Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,500KM
VIN JF2SKEDC8KH480153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2019 Subaru Forester Convenience, a remarkable SUV that combines exceptional versatility, advanced technology, and Subaru's legendary reliability. Designed to meet the diverse needs of today's drivers, the Forester Convenience offers a perfect blend of comfort and functionality, making it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. From its spacious and thoughtfully designed interior to its impressive all-wheel-drive capability, the 2019 Forester Convenience is crafted to enhance every journey. Whether you're navigating city streets, exploring the great outdoors, or simply enjoying a family road trip, this SUV promises to deliver a driving experience that is both enjoyable and dependable.


FEATURES OF THE 2019 SUBARU FORESTER CONVENIENCE

CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Seats
  • Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver Seat

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Brake Assist
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Traction Control

TECHNOLOGY
  • 6.5-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple Carplay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • CD Player
  • 4-Speaker

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X-ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KMS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X-ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KMS 51,750 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT- LOW KMS CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 RAM 1500 SPORT- LOW KMS CLEAN CARFAX 19,000 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD - Family Comfort & Convenience!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD - Family Comfort & Convenience!! 42,750 KM $45,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Forester