2019 Subaru Forester
Convenience AWD - VERSATILITY & COMFORT!!
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2019 Subaru Forester Convenience, a remarkable SUV that combines exceptional versatility, advanced technology, and Subaru's legendary reliability. Designed to meet the diverse needs of today's drivers, the Forester Convenience offers a perfect blend of comfort and functionality, making it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. From its spacious and thoughtfully designed interior to its impressive all-wheel-drive capability, the 2019 Forester Convenience is crafted to enhance every journey. Whether you're navigating city streets, exploring the great outdoors, or simply enjoying a family road trip, this SUV promises to deliver a driving experience that is both enjoyable and dependable.
FEATURES OF THE 2019 SUBARU FORESTER CONVENIENCE
CONVENIENCE
- Heated Seats
- Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver Seat
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Brake Assist
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Hill Descent Control
- Traction Control
TECHNOLOGY
- 6.5-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple Carplay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- CD Player
- 4-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
