2019 Subaru Forester

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jasper Green Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F473GC

Mileage 24,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Keyless Start CVT Transmission Radio data system Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Bluetooth Streaming Audio Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Roof-mounted shark fin antenna Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) dual USB port/iPod control 4 Cyl Engine steering wheel integrated audio controls auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console) SiriusXM satellite radio and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/weather sports and stocks (free 3-month subscription included) Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot Gasoline Fuel System Wheels: 18" x 7" 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: High gloss dark metallic finish Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio Sys w/8" Display/Nav -inc: 8" high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display w/GPS navigation system harman kardon 9-speaker system dual U

