2019 Subaru Forester

24,500 KM

Details Description Features

$35,563

+ tax & licensing
$35,563

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

Limited | Accident Free | Locally Owned & Serviced | Sunroof | Remote Start | Leather |

2019 Subaru Forester

Limited | Accident Free | Locally Owned & Serviced | Sunroof | Remote Start | Leather |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$35,563

+ taxes & licensing

24,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7645951
  • Stock #: F473GC
  • VIN: JF2SKEUC5KH465769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jasper Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F473GC
  • Mileage 24,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Factory Remote Start
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Radio data system
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Roof-mounted shark fin antenna
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
dual USB port/iPod control
4 Cyl Engine
steering wheel integrated audio controls
auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console)
SiriusXM satellite radio and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/weather
sports and stocks (free 3-month subscription included)
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Gasoline Fuel System
Wheels: 18" x 7" 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: High gloss dark metallic finish
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio Sys w/8" Display/Nav -inc: 8" high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display w/GPS navigation system
harman kardon 9-speaker system
dual U

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

