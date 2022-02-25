2019 Subaru Forester

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Kia Is Gearing Up For Spring! The 1% Loyalty Rate Reduction Program Is Now Available on ALL New Kia Models! We Have Finance Rates As Low As 0.49% On Select Models! See Birchwood Kia Regent For Details!
Also, Don't Forget To Ask About The $500 Military And Grad Rebate Programs For Qualifying Buyers- See Birchwood Kia On Regent For More Details!
Birchwood's Buy From Home Program Is Also Still Available: Ask About Our Free "Contact-Less" Delivery!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!
Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.
Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!
Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.700 Axle Ratio
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 2,223 kgs (4,900 lbs)
63 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal and manual mode, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and dual m...
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder DI -inc: Horizontally opposed, electronic throttle control, active valve control system and sport SI-drive
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator