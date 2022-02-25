Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Forester

6,085 KM

Details Description Features

$39,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,898

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Forester

Sport

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 8383212
  2. 8383212
  3. 8383212
  4. 8383212
  5. 8383212
  6. 8383212
  7. 8383212
  8. 8383212
  9. 8383212
  10. 8383212
  11. 8383212
  12. 8383212
  13. 8383212
  14. 8383212
  15. 8383212
  16. 8383212
  17. 8383212
  18. 8383212
  19. 8383212
  20. 8383212
  21. 8383212
  22. 8383212
  23. 8383212
  24. 8383212
  25. 8383212
Contact Seller

$39,898

+ taxes & licensing

6,085KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8383212
  • Stock #: F4B59H
  • VIN: JF2SKEKC9KH572259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Kia Is Gearing Up For Spring! The 1% Loyalty Rate Reduction Program Is Now Available on ALL New Kia Models! We Have Finance Rates As Low As 0.49% On Select Models! See Birchwood Kia Regent For Details!

Also, Don't Forget To Ask About The $500 Military And Grad Rebate Programs For Qualifying Buyers- See Birchwood Kia On Regent For More Details!

Birchwood's Buy From Home Program Is Also Still Available: Ask About Our Free "Contact-Less" Delivery!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.700 Axle Ratio
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 2,223 kgs (4,900 lbs)
63 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal and manual mode, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and dual m...
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder DI -inc: Horizontally opposed, electronic throttle control, active valve control system and sport SI-drive
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/55R18 All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Wheels: 18" x 7" Dark Metallic Aluminum Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat and 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio Sys w/8" Display -inc: 8" high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), 6 speakers, dual USB port/iPod control, roof-mounted shark fin ...
Sunroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
dual USB port/iPod control
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio Sys w/8" Display -inc: 8" high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display
roof-mounted shark fin ant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 Kia Sorento LX+...
 21,977 KM
$36,890 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX+ I...
 20,678 KM
$26,477 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sedona SX T...
 51,242 KM
$44,496 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory