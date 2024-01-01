Menu
Account
Sign In
TOURING| AWD Heated Seats, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Climate Control, Fog Lights, Clean Title!

2019 Subaru Impreza

73,225 KM

Details Description Features

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Subaru Impreza

Touring Hatchback|Heated Seats/Carplay/Clean Title

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Impreza

Touring Hatchback|Heated Seats/Carplay/Clean Title

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Contact Seller

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,225KM
VIN 4S3GTAC61K3716824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,225 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING| AWD Heated Seats, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Climate Control, Fog Lights, Clean Title!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring|Leather/Navi/Loaded/Clean Title for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring|Leather/Navi/Loaded/Clean Title 95,975 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD w-Trend Pkg| NewTires/Clean Title! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD w-Trend Pkg| NewTires/Clean Title! 76,275 KM $33,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru WRX Manual| 6 Speed/Carplay/Local/1owner/No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Subaru WRX Manual| 6 Speed/Carplay/Local/1owner/No Accidents 34,265 KM $29,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Impreza