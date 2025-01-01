$22,991+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru Impreza
AWD | Well Serviced | No Accidents
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$22,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crimson Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 05660
- Mileage 108,677 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Subaru Impreza Sport No Accidents | Fantastic Service Records | AWD Confidence
Key Features:
Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
2.0L Subaru Boxer Engine
Sport Package Upgraded Interior/Exterior Styling
Sunroof, Heated Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Backup Camera, Bluetooth
Clean Title, No Accidents, Excellent Service History
Sporty, Practical, and Built for Canadian Roads:
The 2019 Impreza Sport delivers Subarus signature AWD stability with a sharp, athletic look. Its comfortable, efficient, and perfectly suited for Winnipeg winters and year-round reliability.
Clean, Well-Serviced, Ready to Go:
With no accidents and truly excellent service records, this Impreza has been cared for exactly how you want a Subaru to be. It feels tight, clean, and turn-key ready.
Our Take:
A stylish sedan with all the right features and a spotless history. For anyone wanting safety, value, and a fun-to-drive feel in one package, the Impreza Sport is an easy move.
We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.
At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.
There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!
Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!
Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.
To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca
-Uniquely Different-
www.thecarstore.ca
Toll Free: 877-634-2975
A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!
*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Security
Safety
Additional Features
