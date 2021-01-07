+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
+ taxes & licensing
Get ready to tackle anything Mother Nature throws your way in this 1 owner, low KM 2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive! Lota of factory warranty remaining plus a long list of features including: sunroof, heated leather trimmed seats, back-up camera, LED adaptive headlights, push button start, Eyesight Driver Assistance Package w/adaptive cruise, forward collision warning, lane departure and blind spot monitoring.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8