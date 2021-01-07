Menu
2019 Subaru Legacy

33,930 KM

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
Sport w/Sunroof & Heated Seats *Low KM*

Sport w/Sunroof & Heated Seats *Low KM*

Location

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey two-tone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Get ready to tackle anything Mother Nature throws your way in this 1 owner, low KM 2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive! Lota of factory warranty remaining plus a long list of features including: sunroof, heated leather trimmed seats, back-up camera, LED adaptive headlights, push button start, Eyesight Driver Assistance Package w/adaptive cruise, forward collision warning, lane departure and blind spot monitoring.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

