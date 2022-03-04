$36,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback
Premier AWD! Eyesight PKG! Nav! Roof!
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
$36,990
- Stock #: F4HWX1
- VIN: 4S4BSDTC3K3363616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cinnamon Brown Pearl
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Well Maintained!
Loaded with awesome features like the EyeSight package & Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive!
Key Features
- Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Harmon Kardon Premium Audio
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Power Tailgate with Height Memory
- Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
- Leather & Wood Interior
- Bluetooth
- Rearview Camera
Safety Features:
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Pre-Collision Braking
- Lane Departure & Sway Warning
- Lane Keep Assist
- Parking Sensors
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- High Beam Assist
and so much more!
Vehicle Features
