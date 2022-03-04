Menu
2019 Subaru Outback

90,765 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2019 Subaru Outback

2019 Subaru Outback

Premier AWD! Eyesight PKG! Nav! Roof!

2019 Subaru Outback

Premier AWD! Eyesight PKG! Nav! Roof!

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,765KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8594483
  • Stock #: F4HWX1
  • VIN: 4S4BSDTC3K3363616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4HWX1
  • Mileage 90,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Well Maintained!

Loaded with awesome features like the EyeSight package & Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive!
Key Features

- Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Harmon Kardon Premium Audio
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Power Tailgate with Height Memory
- Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
- Leather & Wood Interior
- Bluetooth
- Rearview Camera

Safety Features:

- Blind Spot Monitor
- Pre-Collision Braking
- Lane Departure & Sway Warning
- Lane Keep Assist
- Parking Sensors
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- High Beam Assist

and so much more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.111 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, Electronic Throttle Control and Active Valve Control System
GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,695 lbs)
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, manual mode, transmission shift lock, X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: 225/60R18
Chrome Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" x 7" Dark Grey Aluminum Alloy -inc: High gloss finish
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support, 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat, high/med/low heat level settings and driver's seat memory settings (2)
Leather Gear Shifter Material
STARLINK Selective Service Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 8-inch high-resolution touch-screen display w/GPS navigation system, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, dual USB port/iPod control, auxiliary a...
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
dual USB port/iPod control
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 8-inch high-resolution touch-screen display
steering wheel-

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

