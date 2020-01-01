2019 Subaru WRX

This Subaru WRX has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Design -inc: gunmetal coating, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*Packages That Make Driving the Subaru WRX Sport An Experience*Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Hill Holder System -inc: Fully synchronized, including reverse and viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential, Tracker System, Tires: 235/45R17 Summer Performance, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, STARLINK Emergency Sos, Sport Tuned Suspension, Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Subaru WRX!

