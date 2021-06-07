Menu
2019 Subaru WRX

39,634 KM

Details Description Features

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Manual | Heated Bucket Seats | Starlink |

Manual | Heated Bucket Seats | Starlink |

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

39,634KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7237847
  • Stock #: F434B1
  • VIN: JF1VA1A69K9801249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,634 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Turbocharged Engine
STARLINK Emergency Sos
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
Auxiliary Audio In
dual USB port/iPod control
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.5" infotainment system w/high-resolution touch-screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

