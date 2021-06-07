2019 Subaru WRX

$28,631 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 6 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7237847

7237847 Stock #: F434B1

F434B1 VIN: JF1VA1A69K9801249

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 39,634 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Turbocharged Engine STARLINK Emergency Sos Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality Auxiliary Audio In dual USB port/iPod control 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.5" infotainment system w/high-resolution touch-screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.