$46,698
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Toyota
204-889-3700
2019 Subaru WRX
STI Sport
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
27,071KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8454210
- Stock #: F4GFAR
- VIN: JF1VA2R69K9801116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 27,071 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.90 axle ratio
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, high-performance, high-pressure turbocharger, high capacity intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System
Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: Fully synchronized including reverse, hill holder system, standard flywheel and hydraulically operated, dry single plate disc clutch
40-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, high/low heat level settings, separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints and STI embroidered front headrests
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 245/35R19 89W
Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Dark gunmetal
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Streaming Audio
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6