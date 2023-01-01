2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$26,488 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 0 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10094490

10094490 Stock #: WC23121

WC23121 VIN: JF2GTAAC6K8242169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # WC23121

Mileage 122,037 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.