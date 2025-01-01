$24,991+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
AWD | Eyesight | 1 Owner | 0 Accidents
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
AWD | Eyesight | 1 Owner | 0 Accidents
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 80057
- Mileage 100,521 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Limited One Owner | No Accidents | Well Maintained | EyeSight Safety
Key Features:
Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, X-Mode
EyeSight Driver Assist (Adaptive Cruise, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Keep Assist) Blind-Spot Monitors
Leather Interior, Sunroof, Harmon Kardon Audio
Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
LED Headlights, 18 Alloy Wheels,
One Owner, No Accidents, Excellent Maintenance History
Comfort, Capability, and Subaru Safety:
The Crosstrek Limited brings together Subarus proven AWD, a refined interior, and the full EyeSight safety suite. Its a compact SUV that feels upscale, stable in all conditions, and easy to live with every day.
Clean, Well-Cared-For, Turn-Key Ready:
A single-owner example with no accidents and strong maintenance historythis Crosstrek has clearly been looked after. It drives exactly how a Limited trim should: tight, smooth, and confidence-inspiring.
Our Take:
A top-trim Crosstrek with leather, safety tech, and a spotless history is always a strong find. For commuting, winter driving, or weekend trips, this one checks every box.
We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.
At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.
There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!
Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!
Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.
To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca
The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-
www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975
A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!
*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Security
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Car Store on Main
The Car Store on Main
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-669-1248