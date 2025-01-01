2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Limited One Owner | No Accidents | Well Maintained | EyeSight Safety Key Features: Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, X-Mode EyeSight Driver Assist (Adaptive Cruise, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Keep Assist) Blind-Spot Monitors Leather Interior, Sunroof, Harmon Kardon Audio Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start LED Headlights, 18 Alloy Wheels, One Owner, No Accidents, Excellent Maintenance History Comfort, Capability, and Subaru Safety: The Crosstrek Limited brings together Subarus proven AWD, a refined interior, and the full EyeSight safety suite. Its a compact SUV that feels upscale, stable in all conditions, and easy to live with every day. Clean, Well-Cared-For, Turn-Key Ready: A single-owner example with no accidents and strong maintenance historythis Crosstrek has clearly been looked after. It drives exactly how a Limited trim should: tight, smooth, and confidence-inspiring. Our Take: A top-trim Crosstrek with leather, safety tech, and a spotless history is always a strong find. For commuting, winter driving, or weekend trips, this one checks every box. We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report 2 sets of Keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time! *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

100,521 KM

Details Description Features

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

AWD | Eyesight | 1 Owner | 0 Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
13180433

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

AWD | Eyesight | 1 Owner | 0 Accidents

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 13180433
  2. 13180433
  3. 13180433
  4. 13180433
Contact Seller

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,521KM
VIN JF2GTANC6K8280057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 80057
  • Mileage 100,521 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Limited One Owner | No Accidents | Well Maintained | EyeSight Safety
Key Features:
Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, X-Mode
EyeSight Driver Assist (Adaptive Cruise, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Keep Assist) Blind-Spot Monitors
Leather Interior, Sunroof, Harmon Kardon Audio
Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
LED Headlights, 18 Alloy Wheels,
One Owner, No Accidents, Excellent Maintenance History


Comfort, Capability, and Subaru Safety:
The Crosstrek Limited brings together Subarus proven AWD, a refined interior, and the full EyeSight safety suite. Its a compact SUV that feels upscale, stable in all conditions, and easy to live with every day.


Clean, Well-Cared-For, Turn-Key Ready:
A single-owner example with no accidents and strong maintenance historythis Crosstrek has clearly been looked after. It drives exactly how a Limited trim should: tight, smooth, and confidence-inspiring.


Our Take:
A top-trim Crosstrek with leather, safety tech, and a spotless history is always a strong find. For commuting, winter driving, or weekend trips, this one checks every box.


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2020 Audi Q5 S-Line | Well Maintained | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Audi Q5 S-Line | Well Maintained | No Accidents 73,865 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek AWD | Eyesight | 1 Owner | 0 Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek AWD | Eyesight | 1 Owner | 0 Accidents 100,521 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape AWD | Local Trade | Clean Title for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Escape AWD | Local Trade | Clean Title 144,238 KM $14,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,991

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek