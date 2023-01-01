2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

- Listing ID: 9457687
- Stock #: F4WBMD
- VIN: JF2GTANC6KH321836
-
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey Metallic
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
36,020 KM
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC -inc: Subaru Boxer
Transmission: Automatic Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls and X-mode
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution capacitive touchscreen display w/GPS navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), dual USB port/iPod control, auxiliary aud...
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
dual USB port/iPod control
Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution capacitive touchscreen display w/GPS navigation system
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.