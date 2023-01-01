Menu
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

36,020 KM

Details

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Limited

Limited

Location

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

+ taxes & licensing

36,020KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9457687
  • Stock #: F4WBMD
  • VIN: JF2GTANC6KH321836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,020 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.90 axle ratio
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
63 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC -inc: Subaru Boxer
Transmission: Automatic Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls and X-mode
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Tires: 225/55R18
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution capacitive touchscreen display w/GPS navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), dual USB port/iPod control, auxiliary aud...
Sunroof
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
aux audio input jack
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
AUXILIARY AUDIO
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
dual USB port/iPod control
Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution capacitive touchscreen display w/GPS navigation system
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

