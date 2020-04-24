2019 Sunset Park RV SUN-LITE

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** HALF-TON TOWABLE BUNKHOUSE! *** 3400 LBS DRY WEIGHT!! *** LIKE NEW!! AMAZING VALUE!! *** This Sun-Lite is absolutely AS NEW, Not even slept in! Save BIG off MSRP on this Super Lightweight and Maneuverable Bunkhouse! Perfect for the Family or Hunting/Fishing Trips in the woods! Comfortably SLEEP SIX people......Kick back on those sunny days under the huge POWER AWNING......Whip up some great backwoods meals in this Full Functioning Kitchen equipped with Two-burner Stove, Microwave, and Dometic Fridge!......Massive Double Stainless Steel Sink......High quality Barnwood-Style Vinyl Flooring throughout......Supple Leather U-Shaped Dinette folds down into a Bed......4 BUNKS in the back for all the kids or buddies!......Dometic Heating and Air Conditioning System......Furrion Premium Sound System with OUTDOOR SPEAKERS & Multimedia Connections (USB, AUX, HDMI)!......Solar Power Prepped......Dual Propane Tanks......Wash off the beach sand with the Outdoor Shower!......Oversized Shower w/ Skylight!......TV Pre-wiring w/ Cable & Satellite Hookups......And TONS of storage throughout!
View Full Specs Here: http://sunsettrailers.com/sun-lite-travel-trailers/
Get a great Compact 21.5 Ft Camper with all the amenities! Tow it with your SUV! $16,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
