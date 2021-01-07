Menu
2019 SYLVAN Mirage 820

0 KM

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

W/TRAILER

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6386330
  Stock #: E919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # E919
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

*PONTOON BOAT ARRIVING SOON* Consumer Choice Award 2021 Winners! Low rate dealer arranged financing available! At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carproof verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are". Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

