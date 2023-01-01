Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Tesla Model 3

107,311 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Range RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Tesla Model 3

Range RWD

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 10188678
  2. 10188678
  3. 10188678
  4. 10188678
  5. 10188678
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
107,311KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10188678
  • Stock #: 3452
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8KF403332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 3452
  • Mileage 107,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

< strong>

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

< strong>

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

< strong>

Call today: 204-560-1234

< strong>

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

< strong>

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

< strong>

Email: winipegcar@gmail.com

< strong>

Click here for finance:

< strong>

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2016 BMW X5 AWD 4dr ...
 147,283 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 176,366 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 83,343 KM
$35,980 + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory