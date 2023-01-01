2019 Tesla Model 3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 9 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10215972

10215972 Stock #: 7639

7639 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2KF514829

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 7639

Mileage 71,972 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.