2019 Tesla Model 3

11,112 KM

Details Description Features

$47,991

+ tax & licensing
$47,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Look What We Have

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Look What We Have

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale

$47,991

+ taxes & licensing

11,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6266418
  • Stock #: F3PP97
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6KF414202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3PP97
  • Mileage 11,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Our first Tesla! Local with a clean Car Fax. Low km. Winter tires are installed, the all seasons are in storage until spring. Such an interesting vehicle.
Come down and find out what all the hype is about. Technology on wheels. Surprisingly quick, very unique vehicle. The touchscreen is quite remarkable.
Check trader.ca because we think we are offering a very good price and there is nothing like it around here.


Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Power Folding Mirrors
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Restricted Driving Mode
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Blind Spot
Dual Moon Roof
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
1 Spd Automatic Transmission
Wheels: 18" Aero

