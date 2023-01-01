$47,885+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2019 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD |
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$47,885
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9454330
- Stock #: F4PFC7
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7KF420011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F4PFC7
- Mileage 69,036 KM
Vehicle Description
And we have a special finance promotion right now! 4.99% rate drop sale: up to 36 months oac with zero down zero trade.
This 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Rear Wheel Drive is powered by a Single Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Sentry Security, Onboard factory dashcam, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!
This Model 3 also comes equipped with the following optional features:
Solid Black Paint = $2,000
SPECS:
Partial Premium Interior
Autopilot
Solid Black (PBSB)
Standard Range Plus Rear-Wheel Drive
18 Aero Wheels
All Black Interior
Supercharger Network Access + Pay-as-you-go
ACTIVE WARRANTY:
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires June 8, 2027 or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires June 8, 2027 or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
