2019 Tesla Model 3

$47,885 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 0 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9454330

9454330 Stock #: F4PFC7

F4PFC7 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7KF420011

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4PFC7

Mileage 69,036 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear-wheel drive Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 3 Skid Plates 33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic 9.00 Axle Ratio Motor: AC Permanent Magnet Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass rear window defogger Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Systems Monitor Tracker System Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Leatherette Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door Digital Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window grid antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Wheels w/Grey Accents Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 1 Spd Automatic Transmission

