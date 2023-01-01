Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

69,036 KM

Details Description Features

$47,885

+ tax & licensing
$47,885

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD |

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD |

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$47,885

+ taxes & licensing

69,036KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9454330
  • Stock #: F4PFC7
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7KF420011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4PFC7
  • Mileage 69,036 KM

Vehicle Description

And we have a special finance promotion right now! 4.99% rate drop sale: up to 36 months oac with zero down zero trade.
This 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Rear Wheel Drive is powered by a Single Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Sentry Security, Onboard factory dashcam, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!


This Model 3 also comes equipped with the following optional features:

Solid Black Paint = $2,000


SPECS:
Partial Premium Interior
Autopilot
Solid Black (PBSB)
Standard Range Plus Rear-Wheel Drive
18 Aero Wheels
All Black Interior
Supercharger Network Access + Pay-as-you-go


ACTIVE WARRANTY:
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires June 8, 2027 or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first

Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires June 8, 2027 or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
9.00 Axle Ratio
Motor: AC Permanent Magnet
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Digital Appearance
Automatic Transmission
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Wheels w/Grey Accents
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
1 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

