2019 Tesla Model X

22,539 KM

Details Description Features

$122,992

+ tax & licensing
$122,992

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Tesla Model X

2019 Tesla Model X

Long Range Long Range/AutoPilot

2019 Tesla Model X

Long Range Long Range/AutoPilot

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$122,992

+ taxes & licensing

22,539KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8169166
  Stock #: F4BVPW
  VIN: 5YJXCDE22KF154463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4BVPW
  • Mileage 22,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Well, the staff is super excited. We are THE luxury store and this turned heads when pulled inside. The Gull Wing doors are a like wow moment to see open.
Tesla is cutting edge for a reason and this Model X is a showcase. It is really something to see, the screen is in a word: epic. Has the Auto Pilot, the rapid charge adaptor, 20 Inch Wheels and is a head turner for sure.


What is the warranty on this Model X?
Your vehicle is protected by a New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which includes the Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty, the Supplemental Restraint System Limited Warranty and the Battery and Drive Unit Limited Warranty.

Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
The Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty covers your vehicle for 4 years or 80,000 km, whichever comes first.

Supplemental Restraint System Limited Warranty
The Supplemental Restraint System Limited Warranty covers your vehicle for 5 years or 100,000 km, whichever comes first.

Battery and Drive Unit Limited Warranty
The Battery and Drive Unit in your vehicle are covered for a period of:

Model X 8 years or 240,000 km, whichever comes first, with minimum 70% retention of Battery capacity over the warranty period.

These warranties cover the repair or replacement necessary to correct defects in the materials or workmanship of any parts manufactured or supplied by Tesla, which occur under normal use.
Shown with a few stock photos, a few interior photos....may not represent the actual vehicle so please contact us for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Standard suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Axle Ratio: TBD
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Motor: Dual Electric
GVWR: 6,658 lbs
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/12 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 100 kWh Capacity
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Door auto-latch
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares
Power Falcon Wing Rear Doors
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Smart Device Integration
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Digital/Analog Appearance
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Premium Amplifier
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Electric Engine
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Plug-In Electric Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

