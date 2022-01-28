2019 Tesla Model X

$122,992 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 5 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8169166

8169166 Stock #: F4BVPW

F4BVPW VIN: 5YJXCDE22KF154463

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4BVPW

Mileage 22,539 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Standard suspension Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 3 Skid Plates 33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Axle Ratio: TBD 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Motor: Dual Electric GVWR: 6,658 lbs Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/12 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 100 kWh Capacity Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Door auto-latch Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares Power Falcon Wing Rear Doors Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Mobile hotspot internet access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Smart Device Integration Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Digital/Analog Appearance Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Window grid antenna digital signal processor 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Premium Amplifier Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Electric Engine Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Plug-In Electric Fuel System

