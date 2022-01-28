$122,992+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Tesla Model X
Long Range Long Range/AutoPilot
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$122,992
- Listing ID: 8169166
- Stock #: F4BVPW
- VIN: 5YJXCDE22KF154463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 22,539 KM
Vehicle Description
Well, the staff is super excited. We are THE luxury store and this turned heads when pulled inside. The Gull Wing doors are a like wow moment to see open.
Tesla is cutting edge for a reason and this Model X is a showcase. It is really something to see, the screen is in a word: epic. Has the Auto Pilot, the rapid charge adaptor, 20 Inch Wheels and is a head turner for sure.
What is the warranty on this Model X?
Your vehicle is protected by a New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which includes the Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty, the Supplemental Restraint System Limited Warranty and the Battery and Drive Unit Limited Warranty.
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
The Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty covers your vehicle for 4 years or 80,000 km, whichever comes first.
Supplemental Restraint System Limited Warranty
The Supplemental Restraint System Limited Warranty covers your vehicle for 5 years or 100,000 km, whichever comes first.
Battery and Drive Unit Limited Warranty
The Battery and Drive Unit in your vehicle are covered for a period of:
Model X 8 years or 240,000 km, whichever comes first, with minimum 70% retention of Battery capacity over the warranty period.
These warranties cover the repair or replacement necessary to correct defects in the materials or workmanship of any parts manufactured or supplied by Tesla, which occur under normal use.
Shown with a few stock photos, a few interior photos....may not represent the actual vehicle so please contact us for details.
Vehicle Features
