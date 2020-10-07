2019 Toyota 4Runner

+ taxes & licensing
204-500-1389
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
+ taxes & licensing
*Cruise Control, 8 Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Audio Controls On Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Reclining Rear Seats and More!This Toyota 4Runner has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Packages That Make Driving the Toyota 4Runner An Experience*Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Softex Leather Seat Surfaces, Single exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Running Boards.*Visit Us Today *Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9