2019 Toyota 4Runner

27,670 KM

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

| No Accidents |

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

27,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5941713
  • Stock #: A9687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # A9687
  • Mileage 27,670 KM

Vehicle Description

*Cruise Control, 8 Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Audio Controls On Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Reclining Rear Seats and More!This Toyota 4Runner has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Packages That Make Driving the Toyota 4Runner An Experience*Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Softex Leather Seat Surfaces, Single exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Running Boards, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Softex Leather Seat Surfaces, Single exhaust, Side Impact Beams.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

