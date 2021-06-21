Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota 4Runner

35,635 KM

Details Description Features

$55,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,885

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

4WD NIGHTSHADE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota 4Runner

4WD NIGHTSHADE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 7441826
  3. 7441826
  4. 7441826
Contact Seller

$55,885

+ taxes & licensing

35,635KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7441826
  • Stock #: F44ME6
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR5K5717535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,635 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2018 Subaru Outback ...
 34,293 KM
$31,925 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 129,457 KM
$12,887 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 93,683 KM
$18,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory