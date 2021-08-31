2019 Toyota 4Runner

Sale $51,877 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 1 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7772652

7772652 Stock #: F48DGY

F48DGY VIN: JTEBU5JR2K5689676

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 36,161 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Bluetooth Capability 8 speakers Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror USB Audio input Conventional Spare Tire Advanced Voice Recognition audio auxiliary input jack Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech Premium Synthetic Interior phonebook an Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: 6.1" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.