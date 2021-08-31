Menu
2019 Toyota 4Runner

36,161 KM

Details Description Features

$51,877

+ tax & licensing
$51,877

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

4WD Limited 7 Passenger

2019 Toyota 4Runner

4WD Limited 7 Passenger

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Sale

$51,877

+ taxes & licensing

36,161KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7772652
  • Stock #: F48DGY
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR2K5689676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified.


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 4WD Midnight Black Metallic

Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitors, M11-Black Leather, 20" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4Runner Limited Package 7-Passenger, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Headlamp System, Chrome Body Side Mouldings, Chrome Finished Door Handles, Chrome Fog Lamp Surround, Chrome Grille, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Clearance Sonar, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Surfaces, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Puddle Lamps, Push Button Start, Radio: JBL Audio/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/15 Speakers, Rear Trunk Chrome Trim, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Smart Key System, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Unique Running Boards, Variably intermittent wipers, Woodgrain Trim, X-REAS Sport Suspension.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth Capability
8 speakers
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Conventional Spare Tire
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
Premium Synthetic Interior
phonebook an
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: 6.1" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

