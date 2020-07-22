Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota C-HR

27,290 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota C-HR

2019 Toyota C-HR

FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota C-HR

FWD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5706816
  3. 5706816
  4. 5706816
  5. 5706816
  6. 5706816
  7. 5706816
  8. 5706816
  9. 5706816
  10. 5706816
  11. 5706816
  12. 5706816
  13. 5706816
  14. 5706816
  15. 5706816
  16. 5706816
  17. 5706816
  18. 5706816
  19. 5706816
  20. 5706816
  21. 5706816
Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

27,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5706816
  • Stock #: F3BM96
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX5KR071163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3BM96
  • Mileage 27,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic High Beams
Lane Departure Alert
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Voice Recognition
Bluetooth Capability
Backup Camera
Touchscreen Display
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
Brake Hold Function
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2019 Honda Passport ...
 17,289 KM
$41,966 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 21,811 KM
$43,250 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Camry XLE
 130,482 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory