+ taxes & licensing
204-889-3700
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
+ taxes & licensing
Certified.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2019 Toyota C-HR Base 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD Blizzard Pearl
Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitors, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Ambient Lighting, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic dual zone temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, CH-R FWD Limited Package, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Entune Safety Connect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Folding Mirrors, Puddle Lamps, Quilted Leather Seat Material, Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, Rain Sensing Wipers, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6