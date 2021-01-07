Menu
2019 Toyota C-HR

49,473 KM

Details Description Features

$22,561

+ tax & licensing
$22,561

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2019 Toyota C-HR

2019 Toyota C-HR

FWD Limited Package

2019 Toyota C-HR

FWD Limited Package

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6552238
$22,561

+ taxes & licensing

49,473KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6552238
  • Stock #: F3U8KR
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX4KR070893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified.


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2019 Toyota C-HR Base 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD Blizzard Pearl

Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitors, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Ambient Lighting, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic dual zone temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, CH-R FWD Limited Package, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Entune Safety Connect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Folding Mirrors, Puddle Lamps, Quilted Leather Seat Material, Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, Rain Sensing Wipers, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Sports
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Scout GPS Link (3-year subscription)
Slacker
Yelp
fuel prices
stocks
weather
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
shark fin type antenna
Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic
NPR one (no subscription required)
Bluetooth cap

