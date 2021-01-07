2019 Toyota C-HR

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror USB Audio input Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Sports Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning Scout GPS Link (3-year subscription) Slacker Yelp fuel prices stocks weather All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning shark fin type antenna Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic NPR one (no subscription required) Bluetooth cap

