2019 Toyota C-HR

$28,988 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 7 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9224638

9224638 Stock #: 22W1E105C

22W1E105C VIN: NMTKHMBX4KR067217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Mileage 25,761 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Adaptive Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Convenience Intermittent Wipers Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.