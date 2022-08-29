Menu
2019 Toyota C-HR

25,761 KM

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

25,761KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9224638
  • Stock #: 22W1E105C
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX4KR067217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Mileage 25,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

One Owner |, Local Trade |, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Gray 2019 Toyota C-HR FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V CVT


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* The Toyota C-HR seems to have impressed owners with its nicely balanced ride and handling equation, with some owners noting the machine handles and rides well. Quick steering and sporty looks draw praise from driving enthusiasts, and fuel economy seems well-rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Intermittent Wipers
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

