Menu
Account
Sign In
Leather | Lane Assist | Sunroof | Heated seats Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2019 Toyota Camry

91,493 KM

Details Description Features

$32,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Camry

Hybrid SE Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Camry

Hybrid SE Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 11471836
  3. 11471836
  4. 11471836
  5. 11471836
  6. 11471836
  7. 11471836
  8. 11471836
  9. 11471836
  10. 11471836
  11. 11471836
  12. 11471836
  13. 11471836
  14. 11471836
  15. 11471836
  16. 11471836
  17. 11471836
  18. 11471836
  19. 11471836
  20. 11471836
  21. 11471836
  22. 11471836
  23. 11471836
  24. 11471836
  25. 11471836
  26. 11471836
  27. 11471836
Contact Seller

$32,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,493KM
VIN 4T1B21HK1KU517250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,493 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather | Lane Assist | Sunroof | Heated seats
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
3.29 axle ratio
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
49.3 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shift mode
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shift mode and paddle shifters
Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE), Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), Tier 2 Bin 3 ...

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P235/45R18 All Season
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents w/Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

aux audio input jack
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
passenger seat fore/aft
Power/Regen
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Traction Battery Level
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat
passenger seat recline and passenger seat vertical adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks S Locally Owned | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Nissan Kicks S Locally Owned | Low KM's 72,089 KM $19,992 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's 14,437 KM $44,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Micra S Economical | Low KMS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Nissan Micra S Economical | Low KMS 61,265 KM $14,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Camry