2019 Toyota Camry
SE 2 Sets Of Tires | Heated Seats | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 66,180 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover comfort and reliability with this 2019 Toyota Camry SE! With only 66,180 km on the odometer, this sedan is ready for many more years of smooth driving. Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality in the Celestial Silver Metallic exterior paired with a sleek Black interior.
Key Features:
- Two sets of tires included for year-round driving confidence
- Heated seats for those chilly mornings
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission for effortless driving
- Collision Mitigation system for enhanced safety
- Back-up camera for easy parking
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Camry's renowned comfort and performance firsthand. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or stop by our dealership to learn more about financing options and how we can make this Camry yours!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
