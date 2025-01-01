Menu
Discover comfort and reliability with this 2019 Toyota Camry SE! With only 66,180 km on the odometer, this sedan is ready for many more years of smooth driving. Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality in the Celestial Silver Metallic exterior paired with a sleek Black interior. Key Features: - Two sets of tires included for year-round driving confidence - Heated seats for those chilly mornings - Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine - Automatic transmission for effortless driving - Collision Mitigation system for enhanced safety - Back-up camera for easy parking - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility At Birchwood Ford, were committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Camrys renowned comfort and performance firsthand. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or stop by our dealership to learn more about financing options and how we can make this Camry yours! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! Dealer permit #4454

2019 Toyota Camry

66,180 KM

$26,790

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry

SE 2 Sets Of Tires | Heated Seats | Low Kilometers

12107422

2019 Toyota Camry

SE 2 Sets Of Tires | Heated Seats | Low Kilometers

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$26,790

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,180KM
VIN 4T1B11HK6KU751855

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,180 KM

Discover comfort and reliability with this 2019 Toyota Camry SE! With only 66,180 km on the odometer, this sedan is ready for many more years of smooth driving. Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality in the Celestial Silver Metallic exterior paired with a sleek Black interior.

Key Features:
- Two sets of tires included for year-round driving confidence
- Heated seats for those chilly mornings
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission for effortless driving
- Collision Mitigation system for enhanced safety
- Back-up camera for easy parking
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Camry's renowned comfort and performance firsthand. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or stop by our dealership to learn more about financing options and how we can make this Camry yours!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

Dealer permit #4454
Immobilizer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

