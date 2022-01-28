$29,599+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry
SE | No Accidents | Backup Camera |
Location
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
$29,599
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8177785
- Stock #: P10195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,279 KM
Vehicle Description
* Backup Camera * Remote Keyless Entry * 6 Speakers * Air Conditioning * Illuminated Entry * Cruise Control * Speed-Sensing Steering * Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls * And More! FWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
Vehicle Features
