Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Camry

108,279 KM

Details Description Features

$29,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,599

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota Camry

SE | No Accidents | Backup Camera |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Camry

SE | No Accidents | Backup Camera |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

  1. 8177785
  2. 8177785
  3. 8177785
  4. 8177785
Contact Seller

$29,599

+ taxes & licensing

108,279KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8177785
  • Stock #: P10195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P10195
  • Mileage 108,279 KM

Vehicle Description

* Backup Camera * Remote Keyless Entry * 6 Speakers * Air Conditioning * Illuminated Entry * Cruise Control * Speed-Sensing Steering * Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls * And More! FWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2019 Toyota Camry SE...
 108,279 KM
$29,599 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT ...
 9,846 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 113,454 KM
$24,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory