$22,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE Eco - Htd Seats, Adptv Cruise, 6.1in Scrn, Tint
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE Eco - Htd Seats, Adptv Cruise, 6.1in Scrn, Tint
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing
76,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BURHE3KC133376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Falcon Gray Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV9219
- Mileage 76,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
***FALCON GREY COROLLA LE ECO GREAT HISTORY!! *** HEATED SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEP ASSIST *** HEATED WIPERS, TINTED WINDOWS, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS!! ***Very well-maintained Corolla with great Carfax history! Gorgeous falcon grey with a black interior and sitting on big 18 INCH ALLOY RIMS! Packed with factory upgrades and safety tech like HEATED SEATS......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......6.1 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......Backup Camera......AUX/USB......HEATED WINDSHIELD WIPERS......Traction Control......Premium Fabric Upholstery......Gorgeous redesigned interior......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Keyless Entry......Privacy TINTED WINDOWS......Toyota Safety Sense which includes Lane Departure Warning w/ LANE KEEP ASSIST......Forward Collision Warning......Pedestrian Detection......Automatic Braking......Automatic Headlights......Fuel-Sipping 1.8L Inline 4 Cylinder Engine......Smooth shifting 7 Speed Automatic Transmission......Stunning 18 INCH MACHINED ALLOY RIMS w/ Michelin All Season Tires!!
This sleek and economical Corolla comes with a remote entry key fob and Fitted All Weather Floor Mats. Only 76,000kms, now sale priced at just $22,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
This sleek and economical Corolla comes with a remote entry key fob and Fitted All Weather Floor Mats. Only 76,000kms, now sale priced at just $22,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2019 Subaru Outback Touring - Sunrf, Htd Seats, 7in Scrn, Carplay, Pwr Gate 66,000 KM $31,800 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 2.0L 4WD - Pano Rf, Htd Whl & Lthr, Nav, Rmt Strt 31,000 KM $28,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew 4X4 - Tonneau, Locking Diff, Tow Pckg 112,000 KM $38,600 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2019 Toyota Corolla