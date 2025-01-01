Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Trade! Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback! This Manual trim model offers an engaging driving experience for enthusiasts who love to be in control. - 6-speed manual transmission for a sporty, hands-on driving feel - Sleek Blue Flame exterior that stands out from the crowd - Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Driver Monitoring - Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity - Adaptive Cruise Control for comfortable highway driving - Spacious hatchback design with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatility - Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine Experience the thrill of driving this well-equipped Corolla Hatchback today! Visit MINI Winnipeg to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Whether youre ready to make a purchase or just have questions, our team is here to assist you every step of the way. Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2019 Toyota Corolla

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback Manual 6 Spd | Nav | CarPlay | ACC | LKAS

Watch This Vehicle
12730014

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback Manual 6 Spd | Nav | CarPlay | ACC | LKAS

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 12730014
  2. 12730014
  3. 12730014
  4. 12730014
  5. 12730014
  6. 12730014
  7. 12730014
  8. 12730014
  9. 12730014
  10. 12730014
  11. 12730014
  12. 12730014
  13. 12730014
  14. 12730014
  15. 12730014
  16. 12730014
  17. 12730014
  18. 12730014
  19. 12730014
  20. 12730014
  21. 12730014
  22. 12730014
  23. 12730014
  24. 12730014
  25. 12730014
Contact Seller

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,000KM
VIN JTNK4RBE8K3044657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Flame
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback! This Manual trim model offers an engaging driving experience for enthusiasts who love to be in control.

- 6-speed manual transmission for a sporty, hands-on driving feel
- Sleek Blue Flame exterior that stands out from the crowd
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Driver Monitoring
- Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity
- Adaptive Cruise Control for comfortable highway driving
- Spacious hatchback design with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatility
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine

Experience the thrill of driving this well-equipped Corolla Hatchback today! Visit MINI Winnipeg to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Whether you're ready to make a purchase or just have questions, our team is here to assist you every step of the way.
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

Used 2025 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Premier Line | HUD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Premier Line | HUD 13,443 KM $41,981 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT w/Turbo Radar Cruise | Heated + Vented Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT w/Turbo Radar Cruise | Heated + Vented Seats 111,206 KM $29,640 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX-T New Brakes | Adaptive Cruise for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX-T New Brakes | Adaptive Cruise 95,593 KM $20,198 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Mini

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2019 Toyota Corolla