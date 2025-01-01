$20,988+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback Manual 6 Spd | Nav | CarPlay | ACC | LKAS
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$20,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Flame
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 59,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback! This Manual trim model offers an engaging driving experience for enthusiasts who love to be in control.
- 6-speed manual transmission for a sporty, hands-on driving feel
- Sleek Blue Flame exterior that stands out from the crowd
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Driver Monitoring
- Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity
- Adaptive Cruise Control for comfortable highway driving
- Spacious hatchback design with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatility
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
Experience the thrill of driving this well-equipped Corolla Hatchback today! Visit MINI Winnipeg to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Whether you're ready to make a purchase or just have questions, our team is here to assist you every step of the way.
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
